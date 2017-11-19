Sarah Palin says she's never been sexually harassed -- and she thinks she knows why

As sexual harassment scandals continue to surface seemingly by the minute, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she has never been harassed, and for good reason: She packs heat.
As the allegations against Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken broke on Thursday, an MSNBC reporter asked Palin, “Have you ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace as a ambitious woman in public life?”
According to multiple news reports, Palin replied: “You know, I think a whole lot people know that I’m probably ‘packing’ – so, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me.”
She added that she unequivocally condemns sexual harassment.
“And, I don’t mean to be lighthearted about it, because it’s a serious issue. It really stinks for women in the workplace that, for too long, men have thought that they can get away with kind of being that that old-school thinking that it’s OK to belittle and harass women, in general.”
Palin warned that as sexual harassment accusations continue, people should be wary of potentially false allegations, according to The Hill.
“So, the floodgates are really open right now that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person.”
Franken issued an extended apology and called for a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior during a 2006 USO tour, when Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden said he kissed and groped her without her consent.
Meanwhile, Kayla Moore, the wife of embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore from Alabama, came out swinging on Friday against the “liberal press,” the Washington establishment, her husband’s “ultra liberal opponent” who supports transgenders and people “attacking” her husband of more than three decades.
He is accused of sexual misbehavior with teenage girls years ago, allegations reported by the Washington Post last week. One woman accused him of initiating a sexual encounter with her four decades ago when she was 14 and he was in his early 30s. He allegedly pursued three other girls between the ages of 16 and 18 around that same time.
He has denied the allegations, and so does his wife, who is 14 years younger than her 70-year-old husband.
No word on whether she packs heat.
