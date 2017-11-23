‘My English teacher just did cocaine.’ Secret classroom video sparks arrest

At first, Indiana high school junior Will Rogers wasn’t sure what he’d just shot on video.
He’d recorded video through a locked classroom door of a Lake Central High School teacher appearing to hide in a corner of the room around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“When I actually watched the footage again and again and I just realized that my English teacher just did cocaine,” Rogers told WGN. The video, posted to YouTube, rocketed around the campus. When administrators discovered it, they notified St. John, Indiana, police.
Officers arrested teacher Samantha Cox, 24, on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to a St. John Police Department statement. The drugs involved appear to be a mix of cocaine and heroin, Police Chief James Kveton told The Northwest Indiana Times.
Police praised students for bringing the incident to light, without commenting specifically on the video.
“School officials and police want to recognize and praise the student witness that brought this information to the principal very quickly,” the police statement read. “Their actions showed a tremendous amount of fortitude and integrity.”
A robocall from the school district informed parents of the arrest.
“I’m grateful that they found out when they did and they were quick-acting,” parent Shannon McGrath told WGN.
“You’re told as a child to listen to them, respect them and stuff like that... But it’s kinda hard to respect somebody who does cocaine in a classroom,” junior Anthony Rios told the station.
