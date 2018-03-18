Sacramento kitchen fire claims life of 93-year-old woman

An elderly woman died Saturday night in an apartment fire in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. at 445 Jefferson Ave. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front door of the apartment, spokesman Chris Harvey said in a press release.
As soon as they were able to enter the burning apartment, firefighters discovered a 93-year-old woman in the living area of the apartment. She was given CPR and transported to Kaiser Hospital North, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the press release said.
The fire was in the kitchen and appears to be cooking-related and accidental, the release said. The 93-year-old woman will be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner following notification of her next of kin.
