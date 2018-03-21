See helicopter view of Sacramento police shooting Stephon Clark dead
The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. The shooting occurs at around the 7:40 mark.
The Sacramento SPCA made an "As Seen On TV"-style commercial for one of their longtime pups looking for a home - Amy - calling her "The Life Sized Dog Pillow." Amy is free to adopt through March 25, 2018.
A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m.
The San Francisco 49ers introduced the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman at a press conference today, March 20, 2018. Sherman was dressed in a bright red suit as he explained why he likes being with the team.