August 30, 2017 1:01 PM

Lawmakers pressure Trump to let Central Americans stay in the US

By Teresa Welsh

Lawmakers from across the country are trying to build support in Congress to pressure President Donald Trump to allow nearly 300,000 immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador to stay in the country, adding to a growing pile of requests facing a White House that is trying to reduce, not expand, legal immigration.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the House are collecting signatures on a letter to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke that calls on the administration to extend protections for people these lawmakers say are now part of the community.

“Failing to renew TPS would needlessly tear apart families and communities across the country,” the legislators write in the letter, obtained by McClatchy. “TPS holders from Honduras and El Salvador have become valued and important members of our communities. They have started families, opened businesses, and contributed to this country in countless ways. They are part of the fabric of America.”

The request to extend Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador is just one of many Trump’s team will be studying. A decision on TPS renewal for people from Sudan and South Sudan is due this week, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has called on the administration to extend TPS to Venezuelans fleeing that country’s descent into authoritarian chaos. Renewal for nearly 60,000 Haitians also looms.

TPS is a federal immigration program that grants people temporary legal status in the U.S. due to conditions such as natural disaster or civil war that make returning to their home country perilous. It has traditionally had bipartisan support in the White House and Congress.

The program is set to expire for Honduras on Jan. 5 and for El Salvador on March 9. DHS announces 60 days ahead of those dates whether the designation will be extended, and for how long.

The letter was drafted by Rep. James McGovern, D-Ma.; Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Ill.; Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif.; and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. It currently has nearly 100 signatories and organizers expect to top that number before the sign-on period closes Sept. 7. The letter will then be sent to Homeland Security.

