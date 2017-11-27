Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancée?

More Videos 0:55 Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement Pause 0:37 Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds 0:54 Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:42 Take a look at the beautiful Sierra snow at Alta-Dutch Flat Elementary School 0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:52 Catch the intense waves washing ashore in North Lake Tahoe 1:28 How to zipper merge 2:28 Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

