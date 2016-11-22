Raley’s project on Freeport given go-ahead by Sac City Council

The Sacramento City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to approve a new Raley’s shopping center on Freeport Boulevard in South Land Park.
The project, OK’d by the city’s Planning and Design Commission last month in a 12-1 vote, includes a 55,000-square-foot supermarket with spaces for six other businesses at the site of the former Capital Nursery.
City council member Steve Hansen supported the project, calling it an opportunity to revive the area around the defunct Capital Nursery while supporting Raley's, a longtime business in the Sacramento region.
“They have committed over and over again, including tonight, that they want to be a good neighbor,” Hansen said.
The planned project, called The Park, sits just down the street from the West Sacramento-based grocery chain’s 57-year-old flagship store on Freeport Boulevard. That store’s iconic neon sign would be moved to the new location under the plan submitted to the city.
Project planners called the proposed shopping center a modern hub for community members to meet and shop. Gas stations and drive-through restaurants would not be included in the site, according to project documents.
The council heard from more than 20 community members who opposed and supported the project’s construction.
Among those opposing it were nearby residents worried about construction noise and noise from the center after it opens. Increased traffic was also a concern.
Land Park resident Ann Collentine said she lived 100 feet away from the proposed shopping center and that she did not support the project given the noise that will be produced as a result of truck deliveries.
Truck deliveries to the store would be prohibited from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to project plans. Project planners also said that loading dock shielding would be installed to prevent disruption to neighbors.
Stephanie Duncan, a member of the Land Park Community Association, said the shopping center would be a gain for an entire area of the city.
“We’ve got to put aside our own personal problems and look at the good of our community as a whole,” she said. “I think The Park is good for the community.”
Project planners hope to begin construction by late spring or early summer. The shopping center will take an estimated 14 months to build, with construction scheduled to finish in August 2018.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
