Send it back: Thursday marks ‘National Returns Day’

2:34 Charles Manson's presence in Folsom inspired assassination attempt Pause

1:33 Watch Harlem Globetrotters make 100-foot shot off Oracle Arena roof as they prepare for Sacramento visit

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

2:20 Video promoting Sacramento's vibe is released