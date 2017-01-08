E-commerce sellers had a holly, jolly Christmas – traditional retailers, not so much

2:10 What to expect as precipitation accumulates Pause

0:19 First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

1:04 Wilton resident on megastorm: 'Not much you can do'

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:07 Mike Lyon defense attorney questions whether investigators violated his privacy rights.

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change