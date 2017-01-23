The battle over who goes to which bathroom is only heating up

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says Pause

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:07 High winds, heavy snowfall building up on I-80

0:41 Heavy winds knock down power poles in waterlogged Elverta

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall

1:38 If Raiders move to Las Vegas, will fans from Oakland follow?

1:44 Placer County Sheriff's Office: Avalanche evacuation warning for Alpine Meadows area