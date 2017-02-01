VW to pay at least $1.2 billion to US owners of pricier diesel vehicles

The federal government announced another major settlement with Volkswagen early Wednesday over the carmaker’s diesel fuel scandal, this one applying to owners of pricier 3-liter engine vehicles.
The Federal Trade Commission said Volkswagen has agreed to “fully compensate consumers” in a settlement that will cost the carmaker anywhere between $1.25 billion and $4 billion.
The FTC said owners of older cars, sold between 2009 and 2012, will be able to sell the vehicles back to Volkswagen for an estimated $26,000 to $58,000 apiece. They’ll be able to keep their cars if a repair program is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.
Volkswagen is expected to develop a “full compliance” repair for cars made after 2012, the FTC said. Even if the repairs are approved by the EPA and the California agency, those vehicle owners are still eligible for cash compensation of between $8,500 and $17,600 each.
The FTC said the agreement will cost Volkswagen about $1.25 billion if the repair programs are approved. If the cars can’t be fixed, the deal will cost Volkswagen about $4 billion.
The payout is in addition to the more than $14 billion, including $10 billion in compensation to consumers, Volkswagen has agreed to pay in connection with the more popular 2-liter engine vehicles.
Volkswagen admitted that it equipped its diesel vehicles with “defeat device” software that switched off the emissions control systems when the cars were on the road. As a result, the cars emitted smog-creating nitrogen oxide fumes at up to 40 times the legal limit.
Engineers at the California air board were instrumental in uncovering the software.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments