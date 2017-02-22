Dueling consultants question what’s a Yosemite National Park name worth

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

0:53 Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins