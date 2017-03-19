Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

Britney Spears sells her Thousand Oaks home for $7 million, and singer-actress Selena Gomez puts her home in Fort Worth, Texas, on the market for $2.999 million. Stories were reported by Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times.
The century-old downtown Sacramento D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J streets is being transformed into a culinary palace, offering perhaps a dozen distinct cuisines and more than 70 beers on tap. The extensive reworking of the historic building is being branded as simply “The Bank,” with project officials aiming for a late-summer opening.
Under a pilot program in Yolo County, local cannabis growers are getting a crash course in accounting for their plants, products and shipping under California 'track and trace' rules to prevent diversion to the black market.
Shahnaz Van Deventer, director of marketing and development at Powerhouse Science Center, made her case for support at Social Venture Partners' Fast Pitch event on March 8 at Golden 1 Center and won a number of cash and in-kind gifts.
Live Oak farmer Phillip Filter on the devastated riverbank along the Feather River,which sloughed into the channel last week when engineers throttled back the heavy flows form Oroville Dam's badly damaged spillway and caused this damage to his property in Sutter County.
Devin Johnson became a quadriplegic when he was injured in an MMA sparring accident in 2012. He is now raising money to start his new company, FuseFit, which will connect people who are disabled and elderly with an on-demand personal trainer.
Devin Johnson was a rising star in the sport of mixed martial arts who trained intensively at Urijah Faber's Sacramento gym, Ultimate Fitness. In 2012 he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury. Video originally published March 2013.