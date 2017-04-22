Hot California properties: Step into homes of Green Day bassist, Paul Pierce and a $100M spec mansion

AT $100M, STILL ONLY NO. 4: Opus, the latest home built on speculation by film producer turn developer Nile Niami, has hit the market in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills at $100 million. Set behind gold gates on an acre of grounds, the 20,500-square-foot spread is equipped with two stocked bars, a filled champagne vault and a collection of contemporary artwork valued at more than $2 million.
Jim Bartsch
TNS
At $100 million, the home ranks as the fourth-most expensive, publicly listed property in L.A. County, according to the MLS. Holding the top spot is Bruce Makowsky's $250 million showplace in Bel-Air, followed by the Manor, the former Candy and Aaron Spelling estate, which is listed for $200 million.
Jim Bartsch
TNS
A gold-colored Lamborghini Aventador roadster and matching Rolls-Royce Dawn highlight a gilded car museum at the estate.
Jim Bartsch
TNS
LOOKING FOR MORE GREEN DAYS: Mike Dirnt, bassist for the band Green Day, is ready to beat it out of two coastal California neighborhoods. He's put homes in Newport Beach and Montecito on the market for $3.8 million and $4.8 million, respectively. The Newport property, built in 1967 and recently updated, sits on a corner lot and is half a block from the beach.
Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe
TNS
Dirnt’s Cape Cod-inspired house has 2,500 square feet of living space that includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, upper and lower kitchens and three separate living areas. Custom wood finishes, tongue-and-groove ceilings and shiplap siding give the interior a nautical vibe. Wraparound balconies and a rooftop deck make the most of sweeping ocean views.
Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe
TNS
The 1,186 square feet of ship-like interiors feature teak and Brazilian hardwood floors, teak cabinetry, two updated kitchens, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Retractable stairs on the top floor lead to an ocean-view lookout.
Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe
TNS
Up the coastline, the Montecito house lies in a gated enclave and has an oceanfront seat on Miramar Beach. The slender three-story is the tallest in the community and has glass doors and balconies on each floor.
Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe
TNS
Dirnt, 44, is a founding member of Green Day and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
RICH SCHULTZ
AP
SON RISES TO THE OCCASION ONCE MORE: A Cheviot Hills home owned by L.A. Clippers wing Paul Pierce has come to market for $3.395 million. Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, bought the house more than a decade ago for his mother after signing his first long-term extension while a member of the Boston Celtics. He's selling because his mother has moved into a new single-story home, which Pierce also bought and remodeled for her.
James Moss
TNS
The Mediterranean-inspired home, built in 2000, has nearly 5,300 square feet of living space including a two-story foyer, an office, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fireplaces are found in the great room, living room and master bedroom.
James Moss
TNS
Sets of French doors lead to a wide loggia that opens to the leafy backyard. Lawns, hedges and mature trees fill out the grounds. There's also a three-car garage.
James Moss
TNS
Danny Brown of the Agency holds the listing. Brown also represented Pierce in the purchase of his mother's new home.
James Moss
TNS
Pierce, 39, won a championship in 2008 with the Celtics and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. He has appeared in 22 games for the Clippers this year, his second season with the team.
Mark J. Terrill
AP