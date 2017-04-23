Sadness – and relief – as unicorn frappuccino rides into the swirling sunset

The unicorn frappuccino fans in your life may be feeling a bit down as the limited-time drink from Starbucks reaches its final day today.

But any baristas you know may be dancing for joy.

Starbucks introduced its unicorn frappuccino, described as a “flavor-changing, color-changing, totally not-made-up” refreshment, on Wednesday. It instantly shot to the top of social media trending lists, with customers crowding in for a taste – at least until many Starbucks franchises started running out of ingredients.

But some of the baristas who had to whip up the colorful concoction were less enamored. Braden Burson recorded a video rant that went viral begging customers not to buy the drink, In the video, now taken down from his Twitter feed, Burson says he’s “never been so stressed out in my life.”

Other self-identified baristas took to Reddit to complain in posts with such titles as “Day 1 of Unicorn Frappuccino and I wanna die,” citing discolored, well, everything and equipment broken by overuse. Still more dubbed it the “crap frap” or “frap from hell.” One poster describes selling 35 of the drinks in a half hour, while another tells of a call from another Starbucks begging for more ingredients to fill an order for 42 unicorn frappuccinos.

Several describe their relief at the occasional order for a non-unicorn drink.

Alas, or perhaps hooray, the color-swirling madness is scheduled to come to an end today – even in stores that haven’t already run out of ingredients. Unless Starbucks changes its mind, that is …