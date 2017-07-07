Lake Tahoe estate in Crystal Bay reportedly lists for $75 million

A Lake Tahoe estate in Crystal Bay, Nev., is listed for sale at an asking price of $75 million, according to a news report.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the 5.14-acre waterfront property has 525 feet of lake frontage. a main house, guesthouse, beach house and caretaker’s apartment, with a total of 16,232 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms and 13 fireplaces.
The Journal said two hillside homes on the property are connected by two glass cable railways on heated tracks.
The sellers of the property, known as Crystal Pointe, are Stuart and Geri Yount, according to the Wall Street Journal. Stuart Yount is chairman and CEO of Fortifiber, which manufactures building products.
High-end Lake Tahoe property appears to be hot right now. A Lake Tahoe estate in Incline Village, Nev., once owned by casino mogul Steve Wynn recently sold for $31.1 million.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments