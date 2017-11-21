IHOP starts delivering at many Sacramento area locations

IHOP is bringing its pancakes straight to your home.
The restaurant chain is testing an online ordering service, IHOP ‘N GO in cities across the nation, including Sacramento.
If you order online for the first time, you get $5 off an order of $25 or more with the code IHOPNGO.
Earlier in 2017, the pancake giant introduced custom packaging designed for to-go patrons that keeps food warm longer and allows for easy transport with minimal sliding.
Never miss a local story.
IHOP isn’t the first restaurant to add delivery service. Fast food places, such as Five Guys and Chipotle, have experimented with delivery by partnering with various websites, such as DoorDash, Amazon and Facebook.
IHOP is now flipping over that idea.
We just made ordering over-easy. Now you can order your heart out, ONLINE! https://t.co/NLHljlBBL8 pic.twitter.com/809RQ0J3a9— IHOP (@IHOP) November 15, 2017
The breakfast joint lists many participating Sacramento area locations:
In Sacramento:
2941 Advantage Lane
2035 Arden Way
3525 Bradshaw Road
4770 Florin Road
4821 Madison Avenue
1421 Meadowview Road
3001 N Street
3800 Northgate Boulevard
In Elk Grove:
9170 East Stockton Boulevard
In Lodi:
1230 W. Kelleman Lane
In Roseville:
100 North Sunrise Avenue
In Rocklin:
6751 Stanford Ranch Road
In Davis:
1745 Cowell Boulevard
In Folsom:
1009 East Bidwell St.
2525 Iron Point Road
In Stockton:
1674 East Hammer Lane
In Modesto:
1669 East Hatch Road
2098 West Orangeburg Avenue
In Merced:
455 West Olive Avenue
In Yuba City:
1310 Franklin Road
In Redding:
2495 Hilltop Drive
In Chico:
2040 Business Lane
In Stockton:
2716 West March Lane
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments