IHOP starts delivering at many Sacramento area locations

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 08:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

IHOP is bringing its pancakes straight to your home.

The restaurant chain is testing an online ordering service, IHOP ‘N GO in cities across the nation, including Sacramento.

If you order online for the first time, you get $5 off an order of $25 or more with the code IHOPNGO.

Earlier in 2017, the pancake giant introduced custom packaging designed for to-go patrons that keeps food warm longer and allows for easy transport with minimal sliding.

IHOP isn’t the first restaurant to add delivery service. Fast food places, such as Five Guys and Chipotle, have experimented with delivery by partnering with various websites, such as DoorDash, Amazon and Facebook.

IHOP is now flipping over that idea.

The breakfast joint lists many participating Sacramento area locations:

In Sacramento:

2941 Advantage Lane

2035 Arden Way

3525 Bradshaw Road

4770 Florin Road

4821 Madison Avenue

1421 Meadowview Road

3001 N Street

3800 Northgate Boulevard

In Elk Grove:

9170 East Stockton Boulevard

In Lodi:

1230 W. Kelleman Lane

In Roseville:

100 North Sunrise Avenue

In Rocklin:

6751 Stanford Ranch Road

In Davis:

1745 Cowell Boulevard

In Folsom:

1009 East Bidwell St.

2525 Iron Point Road

In Stockton:

1674 East Hammer Lane

In Modesto:

1669 East Hatch Road

2098 West Orangeburg Avenue

In Merced:

455 West Olive Avenue

In Yuba City:

1310 Franklin Road

In Redding:

2495 Hilltop Drive

In Chico:

2040 Business Lane

In Stockton:

2716 West March Lane

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

