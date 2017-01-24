Lyon report: Luxury home sales in region last year shatter previous record

Amid limited inventory of homes for sale in 2016, buyers in the greater Sacramento region sought out luxury abodes with particular gusto.
In a new report, Sacramento’s Lyon Real Estate said there were 580 closed transactions of luxury homes – those going for $900,000 or more – last year in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties.
That was an 18 percent increase over what was a record performance in 2015, according to data compiled by Sacramento-based Trendgraphix Inc.
Placer County led the four-county region with 235 luxury home sales last year, followed by Sacramento County (161), El Dorado County (99) and Yolo County (85).
Pat Shea, president of Lyon, said “the current economic climate and our amazing luxury home values continue to inspire move-up buyers within our region and migration from the San Francisco Bay Area.”
Mark Glover
