North Lake Tahoe, Truckee area luxury home sales soared in 2016

1:32 Development around the Golden 1 Center Pause

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

0:44 Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"