Elmhurst residents lose battle to keep real estate office out

A local real estate agent on has won a battle against some of his potential Elmhurst neighbors to open an office in the residential area in East Sacramento.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to allow realtor Rich Cazneaux to run his business out of a duplex he owns in the neighborhood near the UC Davis Medical Center after hearing testimony from dozens of nearby residents on both sides of the issue.
Cazneaux purchased the petite green building at the corner of V and 51st Streets last year and quickly sought approval from the city to change its zoning from residential to commercial.
The city’s planning commissioners recently recommended approving the commercial rezoning, but the City Council opted to give the property a more restrictive residential office designation that allows Cazneaux’s business to operate while putting other limitations on its use.
City Councilman Eric Guerra, who represents Elmhurst, worked for weeks to broker that compromise. Guerra said Tuesday that he understood that, “we love the character of our neighborhoods, and we don't want to do anything to change them.” But he said he believed the change to a more-restrictive office zoning fairly addressed the concerns of opponents.
A vocal contingent of Elmhurst residents turned out at Tuesday’s meeting to fight the move, saying it could be a precedent for future zoning changes.
"It could open a can of worms and allow other developments to come in," Elmhurst resident Rick Henry told council members.
Other neighbors supported Cazneaux. Local political consultant and area resident Steve Maviglio said the opposition was a case of “NIMBYism,” shorthand for “not in my backyard.”
The building in question is a 1,500-square-foot cottage that has a history of housing home-based businesses. Cazneaux said he purchased it from a woman who ran a sewing business, and city records show other commercial enterprises occupied it in past years. Half of the site has been remodeled as a residential one-bedroom unit, Cazneaux said. The other half will be his office.
Under the residential office zoning, the business side of the property can’t exceed 733-square feet, and it can’t be used as a medical office. The medical use was a concern for some neighbors who feared it could one day be converted to a high-traffic clinic because of the nearby hospital.
There are also restrictions on the type of signage the building can have, and Guerra asked city staff to look into additional traffic enforcement at the nearby intersection.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
Comments