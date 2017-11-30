More Videos

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Pause
Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 0:41

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

Take a look at Sinatra's old Tahoe resort 0:37

Take a look at Sinatra's old Tahoe resort

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences 1:38

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students 1:12

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students

Meet the Sacramento SPCA's 'Jingle Pups' 0:32

Meet the Sacramento SPCA's 'Jingle Pups'

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Watch sea otter pups groomed and fed in adorable video 2:11

Watch sea otter pups groomed and fed in adorable video

  • Tour the midtown Sacramento childhood home of legendary columnist Herb Caen

    The childhood home of famous newspaper columnist Herb Caen is on the market in midtown Sacramento for $714,000.

The childhood home of famous newspaper columnist Herb Caen is on the market in midtown Sacramento for $714,000. Photos courtesy Della Johnson/Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Video produced by David Caraccio
The childhood home of famous newspaper columnist Herb Caen is on the market in midtown Sacramento for $714,000. Photos courtesy Della Johnson/Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Video produced by David Caraccio

Real Estate News

Home prices keep pushing higher in Sacramento County

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 12:45 PM

Sacramento County’s median resale home price rose by 10 percent in October compared with the same month last year, CoreLogic reported Thursday.

The Irvine-based real estate tracking service said, however, that the number of home sales continued to slip.

“Total Sacramento County sales fell year over year in (October) for the third consecutive month, which reflects the tight supply and affordability constraints,” CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage wrote in an email.

October’s median home price for detached single-family resale homes in Sacramento County was $339,000, according to CoreLogic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s more than double the median price of $155,000 when the housing market hit bottom in late 2011 and about 9 percent less than the peak of the housing bubble in 2005, when the median price of resale homes in Sacramento County stood at $374,000.

The median price is the point at which half of homes sell for more and half for less. It can be influenced by the mix of houses sold.

In this case, a significant increase in sales of homes for more than $500,000 pushed the median higher, LePage noted.

In Sacramento County, the number of homes sold for more than a half million dollars jumped by more than 50 percent compared with the same time last year. That figure includes both new and resale houses, the analyst said.

The number of all homes sold below $300,000 was 17 percent lower year over year, he said.

Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Pause
Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 0:41

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

Take a look at Sinatra's old Tahoe resort 0:37

Take a look at Sinatra's old Tahoe resort

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences 1:38

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students 1:12

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students

Meet the Sacramento SPCA's 'Jingle Pups' 0:32

Meet the Sacramento SPCA's 'Jingle Pups'

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Watch sea otter pups groomed and fed in adorable video 2:11

Watch sea otter pups groomed and fed in adorable video

  • Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

    The two Kardashians recently bought condos in the Robert Hidey-designed Avanti community in Calabasas, Calif. Reporting by Neal J. Leitereg.

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

View More Video