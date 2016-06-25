Afghans risked their lives for U.S., now struggle in Sacramento

twitter email The State Department offers Special Immigrant Visas to Afghans who risked their lives translating and providing other services to U.S. and allied forces during the war on terror. Sacramento's ethnic diversity and mild climate have made it a magnet for these refugees, making California’s capital city home to 2,000 Afghans with these special visas. Their transition has been difficult. They’ve faced poverty and violence, and some long for their war-torn homeland.

They served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, risking their lives to help the American war effort.

Some were interpreters. Others were doctors, diplomats or engineers. Because of their ties to the United States, they were targeted for death by the resurgent Taliban and its sympathizers.

The U.S. Congress, recognizing this danger, chose to reward these war veterans with special visas allowing them to come to the United States. More than 2,000 Afghans with such visas have been resettled in Sacramento County since October 2010, the highest number of any county in California.

Many say they’re deeply disappointed. Professionals in their own country, they have been relegated to the American underclass, enduring poverty and crime. Sometimes, they despair.

