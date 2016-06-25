Afghans risked their lives for U.S., now struggle in Sacramento
They served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, risking their lives to help the American war effort.
Some were interpreters. Others were doctors, diplomats or engineers. Because of their ties to the United States, they were targeted for death by the resurgent Taliban and its sympathizers.
The U.S. Congress, recognizing this danger, chose to reward these war veterans with special visas allowing them to come to the United States. More than 2,000 Afghans with such visas have been resettled in Sacramento County since October 2010, the highest number of any county in California.
Many say they’re deeply disappointed. Professionals in their own country, they have been relegated to the American underclass, enduring poverty and crime. Sometimes, they despair.
