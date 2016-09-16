It’s more fun than parallel parking

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse Pause

2:26 What is the harvest moon? It's rising today

2:15 Firefighters attack afternoon blaze scorching American River Parkway

0:16 Fire causes problems near Cal Expo

0:56 Grass Fire on parkway near Cal Expo

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

2:00 Greenhouse gas rules prompt California dairies to build methane digesters

1:32 Nephew of a victim in Yuba County cold case speaks

0:43 Historic Sacramento signs will hang at Golden 1

1:22 Training session gives emergency responders closer look inside Golden 1 Center