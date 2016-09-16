Local

September 16, 2016 7:07 PM

It’s more fun than parallel parking

Metered parking spots on Ninth Street near J and K streets were transformed Friday into a series of temporary “parklets,” designed to encourage play in the urban environment. As part of the Sacramento United Park(ing) Day experience, the pop-up designs were on display from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event, sponsored by the American Society of Landscape Architects, American Institute of Architects and Downtown Sacramento Partnership, aimed to demonstrate design solutions that enhance the pedestrian experience downtown.

