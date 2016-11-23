Conjoined twins face life-changing separation surgery

Conjoined twins, Eva and Erika Sandoval, 2, play with a snow globe while living temporarily in an apartment in Palo Alto near the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital while undergoing tissue expansion prior to their upcoming separation surgery.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Art Sandoval, right, moves a dresser with help from his brother-in-law, John Pineda, October 8, 2016, as Aida and the twins relocate to Palo Alto in preparation for their upcoming separation surgery. The family made the difficult decision to split their lives between Antelope and Palo Alto so the twins could be closer to their Stanford medical team.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval holds the door open while holding Eva and Erika as Art Sandoval moves a dresser down the hallway at their apartment in Palo Alto, October 8, 2016. The family made the difficult decision to split their lives between Antelope and Palo Alto so the twins could be closer to their Stanford medical team.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Erika and Eva Sandoval see their reflection in a mirrored closet door while exploring their new apartment in Palo Alto, October 8, 2016. Aida and the girls have relocated to be closer to the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital while the conjoined twins undergo months of gradual tissue expansion for their upcoming separation surgery.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval plays with the twins at their apartment in Palo Alto, Calif. The family made the difficult decision to split their lives between Antelope and Palo Alto so the twins could be closer to their Stanford medical team.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
The girls say their prayers before bedtime as they wind down on the couch with mom, Aida Sandoval, on moving day, October 8, 2016.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida is comforted by her son Emilio Sandoval, 19, after they’re brought into the post-op room at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital where conjoined twins Eva and Erika are just waking up from a surgical procedure to implant tissue expanders, September 13, 2016.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval tries to soothe the twins after a surgery to insert balloon-like tissue expanders in their sides and back. Eva calls out, “All done, all done” the two-year old’s way of sending away the pain.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida and Art Sandoval listen to Dr. Gary Hartman, the lead surgeon on their twins’ case at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, following a surgical procedure to implant tissue expanders, September 13, 2016.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval checks the bruising on Erika’s abdomen after the twins had tissue expanders implanted. Since September, the twins have lived with three tissue expanders inserted into their torsos to help grow extra skin for grafting.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval maneuvers the stairs with the twins in their double-wide stroller at their apartment in Palo Alto. The family made the difficult decision to split their lives between Antelope and Palo Alto so the twins could be closer to their Stanford medical team.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval takes the twins on a walk to her favorite church in Palo Alto on the Stanford campus, November 16, 2016. Aida says she draws strength from her strong faith in God.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval looks up at angels depicted on the ceiling of Memorial Church at Stanford University in Palo Alto, November 16, 2016, where she takes her girls to pray.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval takes the twins to Stanford Memorial Church in Palo Alto to pray, November 16, 2016. She has been caring for the twins largely on her own in recent weeks, renting an apartment in Palo Alto to be closer to their medical team.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Erika talks with her older sister, Aniza, 26 on video chat from her crib in Palo Alto, California, on a recent morning.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
The Sandoval conjoined twins get some attention from onlookers while walking around an outdoor mall in Palo Alto, November 16, 2016.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval does some window shopping with the twins at an outdoor mall in Palo Alto, November 16, 2016.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Art Sandoval and his brother, Ruben Sandoval make enchiladas at a fundraiser to help the family with moving expenses as the twins and Aida relocate to the high-priced area near the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto prior to their upcoming separation surgery.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aniza Sandoval, center, takes her phone around the room showing guests a video chat with the twins, Eva and Erika Sandoval, as the family hosts a dinner and silent auction to raise money for moving expenses. The family made the difficult decision to split their lives between Antelope and Palo Alto so the twins could be closer to their Stanford medical team.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Eva and Erika Sandoval spent their second birthday at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, August 10, 2016, in Palo Alto, Calif. The girls were hospitalized for seven months after birth, and since have endured dozens of medical appointments and emergency room visits.
Lezlie Sterling
Eva and Erika Sandoval spend their 2nd birthday in the hospital with emesis, Aug. 10, 2016, at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. Aida’s daughter Esmeralda and her granddaughter Nyeli came to make their day a little brighter.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Eva and Erika Sandoval spent their second birthday at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, August 10, 2016, in Palo Alto, Calif. The girls were hospitalized for seven months after birth, and since have endured dozens of medical appointments and emergency room visits. Aida's daughter Esmeralda and granddaughter Nyeli, 1, came to visit them on their birthday.
Lezlie Sterling
Aida watches her granddaughter Nyeli, 1, as she plays with her aunts, Erika and Eva, 2, in an inflatable pool used as a play pen, August 31, 2016, in Antelope, Calif.
The Sandoval conjoined twins cruise through their house in an adapted walker, August 31, 2016, in Antelope, Calif.
Eva and Erika Sandoval spend time in their crib at home in Antelope, August 31, 2016. “This will never be again - them together like that, them as one,” said their mother, Aida Sandoval, as she discussed their upcoming separation surgery.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida keeps the girls entertained by blowing bubbles, March 8, 2016 at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, after they were hospitalized when Erika had pneumonia.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Erika Sandoval right, gets a lung treatment, March 8, 2016 at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, after they were hospitalized when Erika had a respiratory virus and pneumonia.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida looks out the window as the girls sleep in their hospital bed, March 8, 2016 at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, after they were hospitalized. The twins have struggled to keep down food and liquid as a result of their partially shared digestive system and have been to an emergency room for dehydration-related fevers more times than Aida can recount.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Aida Sandoval sleeps in her daughters’ hospital room, March 8, 2016 at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento after they were hospitalized when Erika had a respiratory virus and pneumonia.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Eva and Erika Sandoval play on an alphabet floor mat at home in Antelope, Calif., January 12, 2016.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com