Watch: 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead of Sacramento brings holiday cheer to UC Davis Children's Hospital

San Francisco 49ers player Arik Armstead shared some holiday cheer on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, with UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families today. The team's defensive end visited with pediatric patients, signed autographs and donated more than a hundred toys to bring smiles to hospitalized children. The hospital is on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento. Armstead played high school football at Pleasant Grove and college ball at Oregon.