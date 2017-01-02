Steinberg likely to push greater government transparency during first meeting

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

0:39 Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing