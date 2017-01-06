Some Lake Natoma recreation areas may close Saturday for high water flows

California State Parks officials urge people visiting the Folsom Lake Recreation Area over the next several days to exercise extreme caution as significant water releases from Folsom and Nimbus dams may result in strong currents.
“We want to make sure our visitors are aware of the extreme hazardous conditions associated with these increased water releases,” Richard Preston, park superintendent, said in a written statement.
Portions of the state recreation area around Lake Natoma may be closed for public safety starting Saturday and continuing until the water and currents recede, he said.
No one will be allowed to launch or operate a boat or other passenger-carrying floating device on the portion of Lake Natoma between Alder Creek and Nimbus Dam when the flow volume is 20,000 cubic feet per second or more, as measured at Folsom Dam by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The entire lake will be closed when the flow volume reaches 35,000 cfs, and additional park closures may occur if flows increase above 35,000 cfs, officials said.
