Northern California storm kicks off with Saturday soaking
9:48 a.m.
Rainfall in the Sacramento area began at around midnight Saturday, with downtown Sacramento seeing .66 inches by 9 a.m. Forecasters predict that rain totals for the area could be just over an inch of water by the end of the day.
A storm that is expected to drench Northern California this weekend and early next week will hit hardest on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are expecting it to be increasing in intensity through today and into the evening,” said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory was scheduled between 4 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Kurth said the toughest blows would hit parts of the northern San Joaquin Valley area, with Stockon seeing wind gusts reaching up to 36 mph. Mather Airport saw 22 mph winds while McClellan Airfield saw 20 mph blows.
By Sunday, new rain totals could climb up to two inches in some areas and will likely cause the flooding of smaller creeks and rivers. A flood watch was in effect beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. and lasting through Wednesday afternoon.
Nashelly Chavez
