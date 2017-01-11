Gallery: Dry Creek floods neigborhoods in Rio Linda

A kayaker takes advantage of flooding from Dry Creek on Cherry Lane in Rio Linda, January 11, 2017.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Buster Steelmon sweeps up water from his mother’s flooded home on 6th Street in Rio Linda, Calif. January 11, 2017, after Dry Creek reached flood stage Tuesday night.
Dave Anderson checks in on some pigs on his property off of Dry Creek Rd. in Rio Linda that was under water from the nearby Dry Creek overflowing, January 11, 2017.
The Church of Rio Linda flooded from nearby Dry Creek in Rio Linda, Calif., January 11, 2017 after Sacramento received about 5.4 inches of rain during two “atmospheric rivers” from Saturday through Tuesday, the first time since 1999 that the city has seen that much rain in four days.
Felicia Bakken moves sandbags while helping out Rose Gage whose home on 6th Street was flooded when from Dry Creek reached flood stage in Rio Linda, January 11, 2017.
Scott Miller checks in on his grandmother’s home on 6th Street in Rio Linda that was flooded out from nearby Dry Creek, January 11, 2017.
Kathleen Friedrich check on the home she owns but now rents out that was flooded from Dry Creek in Rio Linda, January 11, 2017. Friedrich grew up in the home.
Sacramento County drainage maintenance engineer, Manolo Ramirez checks on drainage on flooded area of 6th Street in Rio Linda after Dry Creek reached flood stage and overflowed into the neighborhood, January 11, 2017.
Tim Blain and Kathleen Friedrich checks a home that Friedrich owns and rents out to tenants on Cherry Lane, January 11, 2017, that flooded when Dry Creek reached flood stage.
Dogs play in a flooded street in Elverta, Calif., January 11, 2017.
