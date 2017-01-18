More than 77,000 without power in Sacramento area, per SMUD. High winds knock down trees, cause accidents, power outages. I-5 closed near Woodland

Gusting winds and sodden ground on Wednesday evening led to a series of accidents and major power outages across the Sacramento region.
Wednesday 7:11 p.m. 77,406 without power
The Sacramento Metropolitan Utility District reported that more than 77,000 homes were without power and it’s online outage map had crashed. “With outage map currently down, will provide over numbers here every 15 minutes. 251 outages, 77,406 customers without power.”
Wednesday 6:57 p.m. Traffic signals out
Traffic signals and lights were out across midtown Sacramento and other areas of the city, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Officials warn to drive carefully.
Wednesday 6:52 p.m. Tree falls on car
A large tree fell on top of a truck at 19th and X streets in midtown Sacramento, trapping occupants inside. The Sacramento Fire Department said occupants were able to get out uninjured. “Family of three incredibly lucky after falling tree crushes cab of truck completely at 19th and X Sts. X street still blocked, 19th St open,” the Fire Department wrote on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m. “Family was driving down X Street at 30 mph when large tree fell across cab. All three escaped with no injuries!”
Wednesday 6:05 p.m. I-5 shut near Woodland
The California Highway Patrol reported Interstate 5 was closed to traffic in both directions shortly after 6 p.m. after a semi-truck became wedged on a bridge near County Road 22 in Woodland.
The cab was dangling over the bridge, according to the CHP’s incident website. Two people trapped inside had to be extricated.
Tow truck operators were advised of high winds in the area.
