Sister Libby Fernandez to leave Loaves & Fishes

Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Sister Libby Fernandez thanks Michael Harris for being “counted” in the census by government census takers, Tuesday, March 30, 2010.
Andy Alfaro
The Sacramento Bee
Sister Libby Fernandez speaks with “The Captain” at Loaves and Fishes on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Sister Libby made an announcement to the Loaves and Fishes board of directors that she will be moving on to kickstart new ambitions beginning in June 2017.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez greets a group touring Loaves and Fishes on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Sister Libby made an announcement to the Loaves and Fishes board of directors that she will be moving on to kickstart new ambitions beginning in June 2017.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez speaks with The Sacramento Bee in her office at Loaves and Fishes on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Sister Libby made an announcement to the Loaves and Fishes board of directors that she will be moving on to kickstart new ambitions beginning in June 2017.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez speaks with Tirone Brantley, 40, at Loaves and Fishes on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Sister Libby made an announcement to the Loaves and Fishes board of directors that she will be moving on to kickstart new ambitions beginning in June 2017.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento mayor elect Darrell Steinberg and sister Libby Fernandez salute the veterans color guard during a special memorial service to honor veterans and homeless veterans at Loaves and Fishes on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
The Sacramento Bee
Sister Libby Fernandez watches as retired Colonel Patsy Thompson honors and pins Vietnam War veteran James Guidi during a special memorial service to honor veterans and homeless veterans at Loaves and Fishes on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez and her father Jose Fernandez shake hands with mayor elect Darrell Steinberg and retired Colonel Patsy Thompson as they are congratulated for both serving in the U.S. Air Force at Loaves and Fishes on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez of Loaves and Fishes asks the Sacramento City Council subcommittee on homelessness to relax the law of arresting the homeless during the meeting. The subcommittee discussed service programs and potentially creating a “safe ground” camp in Sacramento, Calif. February 29, 2016
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez with Sacramento Loaves and Fishes, left, and Sacramento City Council Member Jeff Harris, center, are guided on a tour by Jerald Weaver, right, a resident at Nickelsville Tiny House Camp, one of the city authorized tent cities in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Friday, February 26, 2016. Sacramento officials toured city sanctioned homeless camps in Seattle on Friday as they consider allowing similar facilities in Sacramento.
Lezlie Sterling
lsterling@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez, center, walks with people who are homeless and their advocates from Loaves and Fishes to the California Court of Appeal in Sacramento to protest a city ordinance that prohibits camping on public and private property, Tuesday, January 20, 2015.
Lezlie Sterling
Sister Libby Fernandez, left, hugs Ramona Greene who suffers from epileptic and seizures while with Genesis, the mental health clinic of Loaves and Fishes in 2002.
RANDY PENCH
Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
Sister Libby Fernandez checks to see if Helen Baggarly, who is homeless, has a fever while she sits in Friendship Park at Loaves and Fishes Thursday, January 4, 2006.
Anne Chadwick Williams
Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
Sister Libby Fernandez is greeted by Karen Shorter, right, and Steve Russell, left, at Loaves and Fishes Thursday, January 4, 2006.
Anne Chadwick Williams
Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Sister Libby Fernandez, Exec., Director of Loaves and Fishes tells Jim Massey, 63, he can keep the page celebrating the 7 millionth free meal given out to him in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2015. Massey lives at Volunteer of America shelter for men.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
A photo of Sister Libby Fernandez (left) and Sister Pat Manoli (right) shows them prior to taking their final vows to join the Sisters of Mercy, culminating a seven year process of becoming a nun, July 24, 1997 at St. Francis Church.
DICK SCHMIDT
Sacramento Bee Staff Photo