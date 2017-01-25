Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

Sister Libby Fernandez talks with The Bee's Cynthia Hubert about moving on from her 20 years working at the sprawling Loaves & Fishes agency near downtown Sacramento, serving the poorest of the poor, fighting their battles for housing, food and medical care. She will leave her job as executive director in June to start a new “bicycle ministry” she is calling Mercy Peddlers. The endeavor, she said in an interview, will allow her to continue her mission as a Sister of Mercy to serve poor people, but without the administrative burdens of running a large nonprofit group.
Fire damages garage in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department personnel battled a fire early Wednesday in the 3800 block of 34th Street. The fire damaged a garage but not the home. There were no injuries reported and the fire's cause is under investigation, the department reported.

Packed RT train leaves some Women's March riders behind

Kelly Kell, 32, of Sacramento, took video of a packed RT light-rail train at the Watt/Manlove station leaving behind some Women's March of Sacramento participants. This occurred during the 9 o'clock hour on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. RT officials said they underestimated how many marchers would use RT that day.

Watch officer pull trapped woman from burning car

Spokane police Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

