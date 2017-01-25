Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

Sister Libby Fernandez talks with The Bee's Cynthia Hubert about moving on from her 20 years working at the sprawling Loaves & Fishes agency near downtown Sacramento, serving the poorest of the poor, fighting their battles for housing, food and medical care. She will leave her job as executive director in June to start a new “bicycle ministry” she is calling Mercy Peddlers. The endeavor, she said in an interview, will allow her to continue her mission as a Sister of Mercy to serve poor people, but without the administrative burdens of running a large nonprofit group.