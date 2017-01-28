Ami Bera draws huge crowd of concerned citizens at Town Hall meeting

Jaclyn Moreno, center, of Elk Grove, who said she is representing 350 people of a group called "The Resistance Group" attended a town hall meeting held by Rep. Ami Bera at Elk Grove City Hall on Jan. 28, 2016. The meeting was packed with a diverse crowd concerned with the new Trump administration and wanting to know that Bera would work in Washington D.C. against many aspects of the administration's agenda including current new policies on immigration, the Affordable Health Care Act and more.
Rep. Ami Bera, right holds a town meeting at Elk Grove City Hall on Jan. 28, 2016. Beside him is Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, America's first Hmong mayor. Ly shared the story of how he came to the United States as a refugee child.
A large concerned crowd, overflowing into the lobby attends the town hall meeting held by Rep. Ami Bera at Elk Grove City Hall on Jan. 28, 2016. The meeting was packed with a diverse crowd concerned with the new Trump administration and wanting to know that Bera would work in Washington D.C. against many aspects of the administration's agenda including current new policies on immigration, the Affordable Health Care Act and more.
Lacy Bauer of Carmichael attends a town hall meeting held by Rep. Ami Bera at Elk Grove City Hall on Jan. 28, 2016. Her family depends on the Affordable Care Act. Her 8-year-old son, Jakob, has autism, she said, and autism is considered a preexisting condition that she fears would not be covered if Trump dismantles the program.
Rep. Ami Bera greets people after holding a town hall meeting at Elk Grove City Hall on Jan. 28, 2016. The meeting was packed with a diverse crowd concerned with the new Trump administration and wanting to know that Bera would work in Washington D.C. against many aspects of the administration's agenda including current new policies on immigration, the Affordable Health Care Act and more.
