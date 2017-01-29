Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Rotary snowplow debuts at train museum
A 251,000-pound rotary snowplow can be viewed up close in the California State Railroad Museum roundhouse. It is included with regular museum admission, along with a snowplowing exhibit, “Clearing the Way.” The snowplow is model SP MW205, built in 1920 and converted to electric in 1958. Retired by Union Pacific in 2004, it was donated to the museum in 2008. Go to www.californiarailroad.museum for more information.
Pavement work on portion of I-80
The state Department of Transportation advises eastbound and westbound motorists on Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue in Sacramento County that they can expect alternating lane restrictions this week. A contractor is scheduled to perform pavement work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets for Republic FC friendly on sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a Feb. 10 preseason game between the Sacramento Republic FC and Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls at Bonney Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com.
How to make Gorgonzola
The Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op offers a class on making Gorgonzola, the Italian blue cheese made with whole cow’s milk and cream. Sacha Laurin of Winters Cheese Co. will lead the hands-on class in which participants learn the art and science of making cheese and create their own Gorgonzola. The class starts at 6 p.m. at 1914 Alhambra Blvd.
