Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

0:50 Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport Pause

0:50 "Ski less, and protest more," say couple at Sacramento airport refugee ban protest

0:52 Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

0:58 Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay