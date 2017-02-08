See the massive hole in the Oroville Dam spillway

The California Department of Water Resources has suspended flows from the Oroville Dam spillway after a concrete section eroded on the middle section of the spillway. There is no anticipated threat to the dam or the public. This gallery provides a look at the damaged spillway.
Kelly M. Grow
California Department of Water Resources
DWR engineers are assessing the options to repair the spillway and control the reservoir water level. The Butte County facility is the tallest dam in the United States at 770 feet and is a key part of the State Water Project. Photos taken February 7, 2017.
