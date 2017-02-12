Here are the areas under evacuation due to Oroville spillway – and where people can go

As state officials fear the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam could fail, the list of areas being evacuation has grown. Here is the latest list of evacuation areas and evacuation centers. (Updated: 7:50 p.m.)
Areas being evacuated
- Oroville
- Marysville
- Hallwood
- Olivehurst/Linda
- Plumas Lake
- Gridley
- Live Oak
- Wheatland
- Yuba City
- Yuba County
Evacuation centers
Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair St., Chico THIS IS NOW FULL
Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico
Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa
Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley
For animals: Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road (Highway 191), Butte Valley, CA
