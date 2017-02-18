Fatal crash on southbound I-5 caused by wrong-way driver fleeing deputies

The major collision that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard Saturday morning was caused by a wrong way driver who was fleeing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Bradley.
The collision killed two men riding in a Toyota Sienna that was being chased by officers. A truck driver involved in the collision was taken to the hospital with major injuries, Bradley said.
The Sacramento Fire Department initially reported the multi-vehicle collision at 8:07 a.m. in a department tweet. Bradley said traffic was being diverted at Richards Boulevard and anticipated that it could take until around 11:30 a.m. for crews to clear the highway.
The chase between the driver of the Toyota Sienna and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office officers began at around 7 a.m. in the Arden Arcade neighborhood when deputies ran the vehicle's license plate and found that it was reported as a stolen vehicle. The driver, and a passenger also in the car, were described as Black men in their mid-20’s, Bradley said.
“Unfortunately, the vehicle failed to yield to the lights and sirens and a pursuit entailed into the downtown area,” Bradley said.
The car eventually entered J Street and began going in the opposite direction. Due to safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit, Bradley said. The Toyota Sienna then got onto Interstate 5 using the J Street off ramp and started driving northbound on the southbound side of the highway.
The car went roughly a half mile before colliding with a box truck, Bradley said.
The Sacramento CHP will handle an investigation into the collision, Bradley said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the names of the two drivers killed in the crash.
Bradley urged anyone who has information about the collision to contact CHP at 916-861-1300.
Photos from Southbound I-5 incident show fire crews extricating patient from truck. Man was transported to hospital with severe injuries. pic.twitter.com/GqQqsCcHMm— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 18, 2017
