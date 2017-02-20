Rain falls but no major flooding – yet

Northern California braced for major flooding and widespread power outages Monday afternoon as large amounts of rain fell on swollen rivers and winds picked up speed.
About a dozen monitors along the Sacramento, San Joaquin, Consumes and other rivers showed water levels heading toward flood stage Monday afternoon, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. By noon, rainfall totals in Sacramento stood at six-tenths of an inch, with another inch or so on the way. Precipitation amounts were higher in the foothills and the Sierra.
Forecasters predicted wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour Monday night throughout the Central Valley. Gusts that strong typically cause tens of thousands of homes and businesses to lose power.
“It’s still ramping up,” Mike Kochasic, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said Monday afternoon. “The heaviest stuff will hit this afternoon and overnight and continue to have more rain through tomorrow morning.”
It’s a familiar story so this year: After a long drought, Northern California has gotten the rain it wanted – and a lot more.
Much of California, including Sacramento, is on pace for the wettest year on record, setting the stage for flooding. Sacramento has seen more than 26 inches of rainfall since Oct. 1, double the amount usually seen at this point in the year. Localized flooding has been commonplace, though so far Sacramento and Northern California has not experienced widespread, catastrophic floods.
It came close last week, when officials evacuated about 180,000 people downstream from Lake Oroville after a huge crevice developed in the lake’s main spillway and its emergency spillway appeared on the brink of failure.
Emergency officials remained at the lake Monday, though the situation appeared less dire than it did eight days ago.
Water levels at Lake Oroville fell below 850 feet early Monday, the flood control stage that officials normally want to keep the lake below this time of year, state figures show. Still, Butte County is leaving an evacuation warning in place while crews continue to repair the damaged Oroville Dam spillways through a wet winter storm.
Sheriff Kory Honea said there was “no immediate threat” that a spillway would fail, but he chose to leave the warning in case conditions change.
The warning encourages residents to be ready to leave town on a moment’s notice, as they were instructed to do on Sunday, Feb. 12, when officials feared the dam’s damaged main spillway would fail.
“I am moving cautiously because I want people to be paying attention,” Honea said at a Monday news conference.
Officials in Butte County opened evacuation centers Monday in Chico and Oroville for residents affected by localized flooding. A separate evacuation facility in Chico opened last week – and is the site of a suspected Norovirus outbreak that infected about 20 people. Officials say ill evacuees at the center have been isolated and about 100 people remain.
Crews worked Monday despite increasing rain to shore up Lake Oroville’s damaged spillways. They laid rock and concrete at the base of the dam’s emergency spillway. The reservoir is expected to rise up to five feet over the next day, although it would remain well below the lip of the dam’s emergency spillway. The water level is about 52 feet below the top of that spillway.
Separately, crews are dredging debris along a shoreline near the dam’s shuttered power plant. It may take several days before the state can direct barges to the power plant to clear the bulk of the debris and allow the turbines to return to operation, which would allow officials to release water faster.
At least one boat tried to navigate the current below the dam’s spillway Monday. It turned back.
The large majority of Northern California is under a flood warning until Thursday. Forecasters expect many Northern California rivers to crest in the next day or two as runoff makes its way into the Central Valley.
In Modesto, residents fretted as officials planned to open the controlled spillway at Don Pedro Reservoir. The reservoir was essentially full Monday. Water levels on the Tuolumne River downstream were expected to hit 62 feet in Modesto by Tuesday evening. Flood stage is 55 feet. The river peaked at more than 70 feet during the floods of 1997.
“We are looking at a very rapid spill,” said Jason Hicks of the Turlock Irrigation District.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said, “We know the rivers are going to rise ... We are not implementing mandatory evacuations. We are simply encouraging people to seek shelter and move to higher ground.”
As emergency officials braced for flooding, power companies braced for a slew of predicted outages across Northern California.
Wind gusts at 60 miles per hour were forecast for the Central Valley from Stockton to Redding. Less powerful gusts last week knocked out power to more than 45,000 SMUD customers. SMUD officials warned customers Monday afternoon that they expected outages and asked for patience as their workers tried to safely repair downed power lines.
