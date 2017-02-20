Levee break in San Joaquin County forces immediate evacuations

An immediate evacuation was ordered Monday night by San Joaquin County after a report of a levee break south of Highway 120 and to the west of Manteca Road.
The order was issued at 7:16 p.m.
The areas of evacuation – largely rural – are south of Woodward Road, west of Union Road down to Trahern Road, to Airport Way and to the San Joaquin River.
The California Highway Patrol initially got word of a reported break near the end of Perrin Road.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Lathrop Community Center at 15552 5th Street in Lathrop.
The county is urging those affected to take an emergency kit of prescriptions, documentations, clothing, pets and personal clothing.
There isn’t expected to be any impact on Stanislaus County residents.
The City of Ripon issued a release that said none of its residents would be affected.
For more information, call 209-953-6200.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
