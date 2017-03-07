Mayor Steinberg’s driver hits midtown biker

On a trip between City Hall and Sacramento State on Tuesday evening, Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s driver hit a bicyclist at a notoriously hazardous intersection in midtown.
The mayor’s staff said that there were no serious injuries and the mayor was not driving when the accident occurred near the intersection of 23rd and G streets.
The incident occurred at an intersection with a two-way stop. The mayor’s Ford Focus didn’t have a stop sign, but a cyclist coming from 23rd street ran the stop sign, said Zachary Yeates, a Steinberg staffer who was in the car.
Yeates said the mayor’s car hit the cyclist in the intersection, damaging the back tire of the bike. Emergency services were not called, but the mayor’s driver, Calvin Lim, made a report to police, said Kelly Rivas, Steinberg’s spokeswoman.
Rivas said that she had also reported the accident to Councilman Steve Hansen, who represents the district where the accident took place to see if the intersection should be evaluated for a four-way stop.
