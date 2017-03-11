Feather River to see increased outflow Saturday – public warned to stay away

The California Department of Water Resources is advising the public of increased outflows to the Feather River near the Oroville Dam, the state agency announced Saturday.
Waterflow is expected to rise from 11,000 to 13,000 cubic feet per second beginning Saturday afternoon, with additional releases expected for the following week. The increase has prompted DWR officials to advise members of the public to steer clear of the waterway.
The department has been releasing water to the damaged Feather River through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and the Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet to meet environmental requirements.
Lake Orville is currently at an elevation of 850.5 feet, with inflows at about 12,000 to 18,000 cubic feet per second into Lake Oroville in the past 24 hours, a DWR press release said.
Crews have worked around the clock to clear the approximately 897,000 cubic yards of sediment and debris clogged in the Feather River underneath the Oroville Dam’s fractured spillway, DWR said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments