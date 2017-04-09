Sacramento area has flat streets, cyclists aplenty. Will bike share finally arrive?

0:34 Suspected mail thief arrested Pause

0:52 Wrong-way Elk Grove driver causes crash, challenges officers, dies

1:45 Persistent storms turn springtime into another wet stretch for Sacramento region

1:49 Rain doesn't stop the Doggy Dash

1:52 Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway