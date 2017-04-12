Friends remember prolific artist with X Street mural

Shaun Burner works on a mural Wednesday of his friend and fellow artist and DJ Daniel Osterhoff on a Sacramento building. Osterhoff, also an electronic music DJ, was well regarded and respected in the Sacramento arts community. His influence and murals can be seen at Dad’s Sandwiches, Anthony’s Barbershop, Art Street, Insight Coffee, and R5, among many others. Osterhoff died Saturday at age 37.