Alamo Fire nearly doubles in size overnight, now at 6,000 acres

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 See the fast-moving Alamo Fire burn east of Santa Maria Pause 0:59 Urbanization is coming to Jackson Highway 0:55 When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives 0:34 Sacramento County men arrested in connection with opioid medication theft 0:16 This is what Sacramento fireworks show looked like from high above 2:24 Main road to tiny Placer town washed out, rebuilt, and then a celebration 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 1:15 Winters Fire blackens hills 1:18 Watch driver plow into family of ducks 1:14 A look at wildfires burning in California, Nevada and Colorado Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Alamo Fire burning east of Santa Maria charred 6,000 acres as of Saturday morning. Here are scenes from the fire zone Friday afternoon into the night. David Middlecamp The Tribune

The Alamo Fire burning east of Santa Maria charred 6,000 acres as of Saturday morning. Here are scenes from the fire zone Friday afternoon into the night. David Middlecamp The Tribune