The Alamo Fire burning east of Santa Maria charred 6,000 acres as of Saturday morning. Here are scenes from the fire zone Friday afternoon into the night. David Middlecamp The Tribune
July 08, 2017 9:42 AM

Alamo Fire nearly doubles in size overnight, now at 6,000 acres

By Andrew Sheeler

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria has grown to 6,000 acres despite firefighters’ efforts at containment Friday night and early Saturday.

“The fire nearly doubled in size last night,” Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said in a message recorded Saturday morning.

The fire is just 10 percent contained, Zaniboni said.

With the fire’s spread, mandatory evacuations remain in place in the Tepusquet Canyon area, “basically everything north of Santa Mesa Road,” Zaniboni said.

1,000 firefighters are on scene, assisted by five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft, with more resources on the way.

Zaniboni attributed the fire’s growth to high temperatures and wind, as well as low humidity. The wind is expected to shift northwesterly on Saturday afternoon, Zaniboni said, and so firefighters are focused on holding the fire back from spreading further into Tepusquet Canyon.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Minami Community Center at 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk.com contributed to this report.

