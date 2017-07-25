Davis imam is accused of being anti-Semitic. Here’s what he said

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 What does an expensive Golden 1 Center graduation look like? Pause 6:44 Brown touts Schwarzenegger’s leadership on climate change as 'pretty amazing' 4:56 Schwarzenegger: 'Don't those conservative Republicans get the message?' 0:42 Watch Sacramento Fire battle an intense apartment fire 1:29 Watch the 1935 opening of Tower Bridge in Sacramento 0:11 Children, adults injured in Placer County crash 1:23 Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist 0:26 Watch Rocklin kids train at the Junior Police Academy 2:00 Distinguishing between yellowjackets, wasps and look-alikes 1:22 Mobile bike repair brings new flavor to Sacramento Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Yousef Hussin the Eman (Prayer leader) at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento reacts to recent hate crimes. Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

Yousef Hussin the Eman (Prayer leader) at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento reacts to recent hate crimes. Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee