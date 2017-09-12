If dreamers are deported, ‘it will be America’s loss and Mexico’s gain,’ Mexican foreign minister says

More Videos 0:55 Tower Bridge Dinner menu unveiled at preview Pause 0:57 Watch neighbors help hose down a car fire in south Sacramento 0:09 Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week 1:07 Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless 2:15 'It would be a tremendous loss to the US': Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs addresses DACA 1:01 See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:19 Watch UC Davis law students get hands on experience in the immigration clinic 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 2:06 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'It would be a tremendous loss to the US': Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs addresses DACA Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Casao addresses DACA in a press conference at Sacramento’s Mexican Consulate on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, saying that Mexico will welcome dreamers "with open arms." Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Casao addresses DACA in a press conference at Sacramento’s Mexican Consulate on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, saying that Mexico will welcome dreamers "with open arms." José Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

