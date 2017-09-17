Sacramento woman, 50, dies after her car rolls down an embankment

A Sacramento woman died Saturday after her car rolled down a steep embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Sacramento County Coroner identifed the woman on Sunday as 50-year-old Barbara Blankenship. She was driving fast southbound on East Levee Road in Elverta around 5 p.m. in a gray 2001 Toyota Camry, a CHP press release stated. The road curves to the right south of Elverta Road, but Blankenship continued straight. She drifted off the road to the left and then attempted to correct her direction. She overcorrected and veered off the road, where the car rolled down the embankment.
She was wearing a seatbelt, but was killed on impact, the press release said. When Sacramento Metro Fire responded, personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. It’s not yet known whether she had any drugs or alcohol in her system. CHP will investigate the crash.
