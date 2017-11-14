Tehama County DA names suspect who killed four in Tehama County rampage

A gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns went on a shooting spree Tuesday in the small Tehama County community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, killing four people and wounding at least 10 others before officers shot and killed him.
At least two boys were shot, one inside an elementary school and another when the suspect fired, seemingly at random, at a car heading to the school. Both boys are expected to survive but the mother driving the car was critically wounded, said Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
The suspected shooter went on his rampage, targeting people at random, just before 8 a.m., when he started shooting near his home on Bobcat Lane, Johnston said. The Tehama County District’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that Kevin Janson Neal, 43, was the shooter.
District Attorney Gregg Cohen told The Sacramento Bee that Neal was currently being prosecuted by his office for assault with a deadly weapon and a stabbing that had occurred earlier this year. Cohen said in that incident the victims were two of Neal’s neighbors, but he wasn’t sure if Neal had shot one of those victims Tuesday. Cohen said Neal sometimes went by the last name “Smith.” Cohen said he had no knowledge of a motive, but confirmed that the rampage had started near Neal’s home.
“Obviously, the school gets all the attention, but there were many other people who were killed by his hands,” Cohen said.
Johnston said the suspect stole a white pickup and drove it through town, doing “several random drive-by shootings of residences” in the community of about 1,500 people west of Corning.
“We know of no real connection to any of the victims,” Johnston said. “Most of the victims in this case appear to be random selections.”
At one point, the shooter crashed into a gate at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, according to a parent who witnessed the attack. Stephanie Turner, who was dropping off her 6-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, told The Sacramento Bee she saw the white pickup “rammed through the bus gate,” and then noticed a man stalking the school grounds.
“I thought there was a car accident,” Turner said. “I pulled into the school and heard gunshots. I told my kids to get down onto the floor. Then I saw a guy in the back of the school with a rifle. As soon as he saw us, he started shooting at us. I just took off.”
Johnston said the suspect fired into the school building, striking a young boy. After leaving the school the suspect stole another car and began firing at officers when they raced to town to confront him. They returned fire and killed him at a nearby intersection. All told, the ordeal lasted around 45 minutes, Johnston said.
Seven different shooting locations were being treated as separate crime scenes.
“It’s a very sad day for us in Tehama County,” Johnston said. “This is a very tragic event for all of us.”
Investigators recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns after the two officers killed the shooter, Johnston said. The suspect had a criminal history and may have been involved in a domestic dispute the previous day. Johnston said the suspect had recently been arrested, but had been released after posting bond. He declined to say what the arrest entailed, though Johnston said the suspect may have been involved in a neighborhood dispute.
Detectives hadn’t determined a motive for the attack.
“It’s a tragic event, but I’m personally grateful to those (officers) for engaging such a terrible ... mass murderer,” Johnston said. “Really, that’s what he is.”
School officials said no students or staff had been killed. Johnston said all the parents were reunited with their children.
Parent Coy Ferreira told Redding TV station KRCR that he was dropping his daughter off at kindergarten when he heard a shot. A school employee ran out and told the children to get in the classroom. “It sounded like a firecracker went off and we all stopped and were stunned. Then, like a minute later, there were three more shots fired,” Ferreira said.
In the chaos, Ferreira said it appeared two children had been shot.
Ferreira said he ran into a classroom with 14 students. He said a series of shots came through the classroom windows, hitting one student. Ferreira said a young boy was shot in the foot and the chest. He said another student in an adjacent classroom was shot under the arm. Both students were conscious, he said.
A busload of children was transported to the office of the Rancho Tehama Association after the shootings, and the office was locked down for hours. Residents throughout the community were told by authorities to remain in their homes for hours afterward.
“I’ve tried to get out, and we’re still locked down,” retiree and longtime Rancho Tehama resident Mel McNeil said. “There’s only one road in and out of here.”
Johnston said several north state hospitals had received shooting victims. Five of them were taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. Three had been released by 12:15 p.m. but there was no information from the hospital on the others. Earlier, a hospital spokeswoman said three children and one adult had been taken to Enloe.
The Record Searchlight reported that a helicopter medical crew reported they were transporting a 6-year-old victim. The child had two gunshot wounds, the newspaper said, citing emergency scanner traffic.
A second child also was reported to have been shot in the right leg, the paper reported.
A 30-year-old man also was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, the paper reported.
Brian Flint of Corning told The Record Searchlight that his roommate had been shot and killed by a neighbor, whom he identified as “Kevin,” early Tuesday. The man then reportedly stole Flint’s truck. Flint said the neighbor frequently shot hundreds of rounds from high-capacity magazines and had threatened him and his roommate in the past.
The Red Bluff Daily News’ police log had said that on Dec. 13, 2016, neighbors on adjacent Fawn Lane reported 4 to 5 shots fired. The person who alerted authorities said it was a daily occurrence.
Rocklin resident Trisa Silva’s daughter Morgan was staying in Rancho Tehama with her boyfriend Cesar Favela when they were awakened by gunfire Tuesday morning, she said. Morgan and her boyfriend drove to the elementary school, which Favela’s niece and nephew attend.
They arrived at the school to find a woman’s body lying on the ground, Silva said, and Favela’s niece and nephew having already been picked up by their mother. After a lengthy delay, they eventually returned to Favela’s house, where a locked neighborhood gate, dogs and a loaded gun offered some peace of mind, Silva said.
“My daughter is traumatized,” said Silva, who moved from Red Bluff to Rocklin last year. “I want to get up there, but I know they wouldn’t let me through the gate.”
Rancho Tehama Reserve, located 12 miles west of I-5 between Red Bluff and Corning, is a rural, wooded subdivision that boasts views of Mt. Shasta and Mt. Lassen. It’s about 2 1/2 hours north of Sacramento.
The 11-square-mile community has its own airstrip. Until Tuesday, the biggest controversy in Rancho Tehama came four years ago, when residents of the subdivision complained to county supervisors about marijuana being grown illegally throughout the subdivision.
The county’s drug task force said it fielded hundreds of complaints about pot gardens in the area.
“There’s a lot of druggies living out here,” said McNeil, the retiree. “But there’s lots of druggies living everywhere.”
Former Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Kyle Pflager, who runs a Facebook page that monitors local emergency services, said the area around the school is secluded. It was originally meant to be a retirement community but has evolved into a haven for marijuana growers.
“It does not surprise me that it happened in Rancho Tehama,” Pflager said. “There is violence there … The whole area is just cluttered with marijuana gardens, everywhere. Pretty much when we went out there on patrol, you’d have to have two units at least. There is not much law enforcement presence out there. We don’t patrol there often.”
Pflager said the school serves about 90 to 100 children.
Plfager also said the area around the school was known to the department for lawlessness.
“If you are trying to pull a car over, one out of every two cars would run,” Pflager said. “That’s the type of community out there.”
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement about the shooting late Tuesday morning.
“Anne and I are saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren,” Brown said in a statement. “We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow. The Bee’s Ellen Garrison contributed to this report.
The Bee’s Benjy Egel contributed to this report.
