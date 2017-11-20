More Videos

    More than 110 readers responded when we asked for nominations for the worst parking lots in Sacramento. Here are the 10 that got the most votes.

Local

Holiday season brings free parking to some areas of Sacramento

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 06:36 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means: free parking in Sacramento.

The city of Sacramento will offer free metered parking during specified hours, starting Thanksgiving Day and running through Christmas Day.

The annual effort aims to encourage visitors and area residents to dine and shop downtown during the holiday season.

The city said it will offer free parking on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all day on weekends from Thursday through Dec. 25. That applies to downtown, midtown and Old Sacramento.

Free meter parking zones will extend from I to L streets, and from Front to 29th streets, and will apply only to metered, on-street parking spaces. The city noted that all other parking violations are still enforceable as posted for such things as street cleaning and color zones.

The city is encouraging motorists to use the East End Garage on 17th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue. The city offers a $2 flat rate after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and all day on the weekends, excluding the second Saturday on Dec. 9.

More information on downtown parking can be seen at sacpark.org.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

