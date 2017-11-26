Sacramento area weather: Get off slopes early or risk being stuck for 7 hours

More Videos 0:53 Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento Pause 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 2:28 Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 1:26 These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables 0:50 Firefighters help spread word after boy seeks show of solidarity in mom's cancer fight 1:45 Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' 0:21 Watch hordes of salmon enter Rancho Cordova's Nimbus Fish Hatchery 3:34 Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In case you forgot: Here's how to drive safely in winter weather Sprinkles may begin as early as Thursday morning (November 2, 2017) in the valley before an inch or two of rain will likely fall Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected above 6,000 feet throughout the weekend and into early next week. Lest we forget, here is how to be safe when traveling through the mountains in wintry conditions. Sprinkles may begin as early as Thursday morning (November 2, 2017) in the valley before an inch or two of rain will likely fall Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected above 6,000 feet throughout the weekend and into early next week. Lest we forget, here is how to be safe when traveling through the mountains in wintry conditions.

Sprinkles may begin as early as Thursday morning (November 2, 2017) in the valley before an inch or two of rain will likely fall Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected above 6,000 feet throughout the weekend and into early next week. Lest we forget, here is how to be safe when traveling through the mountains in wintry conditions.